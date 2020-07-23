Estill Co Police Chaplain, Billy Wesley, wins the Republican nomination for the KY State Representative for District 91 for the General Election in November.
Wesley responds to his win by saying, "Thank you for your confidence electing me as the Republican Nominee. I am truly honored by the trust you have in me, to consider me as becoming your next State Representative.
To the many volunteers, voters, opened doors, families and friends, thank you. I am grateful to all the supporters who so contributed their time, finances and efforts towards this campaign leading up to our victory in the primary election.
This Campaign has become about all of you. And my pledge as becoming your next State Representative, 'Our District will not be neglected.' But mostly, I want to thank God. It is with him, that I will be able to serve all of you in the near future."
