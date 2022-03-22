Polly A. McIntosh, age 73, passed away Wednesday, Marchn16, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, located in Cincinnati, OH.
Polly was born December 17, 1948, in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Brown Reed, and Florence (McIntosh) Reed. She was a homemaker, a member of the Fountain Head Church. In her free-time she enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, going to church, and taking care of her family. She is survived by 1 son; Arch (Marilyn) McIntosh of Wilmington, OH, 1 daughter; Florence (Ticie) Wilder of Mt. Olivet, KY, 1 brother; Bobby Frost, 1 sister; Betty Sandlin, 3 grandchildren; Porter Noble, Martha (Nathan Caudill) McIntosh, Susan (Cody Sandlin) Wilder, and Shania Perkins, 5 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Abe McIntosh, 1 daughter; Fannie McIntosh, 2 sons; Scott Gabbard, and Darrell McIntosh, 3 brothers; Archie, Willie, and Hubert Reed, and 1 great-grandson; Porter Dewayne Noble.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Cow Creek Church Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
