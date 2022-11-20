It’s a sad thing that so many Christians do not participate in the practice of frequent, effective prayer. With busy schedules and daily hassles, not to mention the multitude of other distractions that invade our lives on a regular basis, it can be easy to skip over investing quality time with God in prayer. Then,
there are a few deeper spiritual reasons that people use to keep them out of the prayer closet: unworthiness, condemnation, and the feeling that you just don’t know how to pray effectively for God to hear you and answer you.
The Word of God can help us break through all of that into a glorious relationship with God in prayer. When you know who you are in Christ and you know what to do, prayer ceases to seem useless and difficult. So, I’d like to walk you through a few steps on how to pray effectively to get results.
First, know that prayer is not just a religious ritual. When you pray, you are approaching God. God is a
person. He sees, He hears, He feels, He longs to interact. Just like you would approach another person in
a certain way to gain their attention, there is a way to approach God to win His attention. The Bible says
in Psalm 100:4 that we are to ‘enter into His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise.’ His gates, you could say, are his ears and eyes. His courts are the depths of His heart. So, we should approach God, not just with a list of our problems, but with thanksgiving and praise. When we do, we will find that we have garnered His full attention: His eyes, His ears and His heart will be set on us.
Second, as I mentioned earlier, when you know who you are in Christ, prayer changes for you. Jesus said in the book of John 15:16 ‘Whatever you ask of the Father in My name He may give to you.’ To know
that you are “in Christ,” or “in His Name,” is a key that unlocks heaven for you. It’s not a formula, or a
magical, silver bullet. No! It’s praying from a heavenly “position.” We are seated with Christ in heavenly
places (Ephesians 2:6). In heavenly places, we pray from a position of power and authority, the same power and authority with which Christ prayed. With this in mind, we’re not trying to pray from a natural place and “pull” an answer out of heaven. No, we’re actually acknowledging that we are already in the heavenly realm where the answers already exist for us. From there, we are simply engaging God in order to access what He’s already provided for us. Ephesians 1, verse 3… “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ.”
Now that we’ve acquired God’s full attention and we are ready to pray from the correct position, it’s
important to know what to pray. There are prayers that God hears and those that he does not hear. As the blind man who was healed by Jesus proclaimed to the Pharisees, ‘We know that God doesn’t hear sinners.” That is, of course, unless they are praying a prayer of repentance. So, what kind of prayer does God hear? That is simple to answer: He hears and responds to prayers that contain His Will, or His Word. “This is the confidence which we have before Him, that, if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests which we have asked from Him.” – 1 John 5:14-15. This is one of the most important reasons for reading and studying the Word of God… so that you will know His Will, and then know how to pray.
I would add another element to your newfound prayer life. This one ingredient, if left out is like leaving sugar out of a birthday cake. It just doesn’t work. Oh, it may look good on the outside, but the end result is not going to be good. What ingredient is that, you say? FAITH! Jesus says in Mark 11:22 to ‘have the faith of God.’ He goes on to say that If you believe in your heart and say with your mouth, then you will see results. Faith then is the currency of heaven. Hebrews 11:6 tells us that “without faith, it is impossible to please [God].” So when you pray, make sure that you pray in faith, believing that God is
faithful to His Word!
The Bible lets us know that when we speak or pray the Word of God or His Will, in faith--angels respond, springing into action on our behalf. As you learn to pray in this manner, you can expect to see answers
to your prayers as you’ve never experienced before. You can expect to sense and know the presence of
God much more deeply and intimately. As you see answers to your prayers begin to manifest, your confidence will grow even more, along with your desire to pray! This becomes the foundation of a vibrant, lively and effective relationship with God.
I love what the book of James says about Elijah the prophet. He was a man “with a nature like ours…” He prayed earnestly. Webster’s defines earnestly as “with sincere and intense conviction; seriously.” When he prayed, he saw miracles happen. When you pray like he did, you can see miracles happen, too. At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
