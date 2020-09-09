be

Seven months pregnant, 20-year-old Skyler Reese of Lee County, is now recovering from the gunshot wound to the head. 

Logan Biggs, is the alleged assailant. Reese was found at her home on May Subdivision Road around 2pm on Friday with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Investigators said 20-year-old Logan Biggs was at the home at the time of the shooting, but left before they got there. Now, he’s being held at the Madison County Detention Center and he’s charged with 1st degree assault.

Reese and her family are asking for the community’s help and prayers to get Reese through recovery. Friends and loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help Reese with her hospital bills.

KSP is in charge of the investigation.

