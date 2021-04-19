Prevent Child Abuse Ky & Attorney Gen. Cameron to Launch ‘Are They Good for Your Kids?’ Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Campaign

Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky was joined by Attorney General Daniel Cameron to announce the launch of a child sexual abuse prevention campaign entitled, “Are They Good for Your Kids?” The campaign challenges parents and caregivers to consider the adult influences in the lives of their children and equips them with tips and resources to recognize and prevent Kentucky’s youth from being groomed for abuse.
“The ‘Are They Good for Your Kids?’ campaign offers adults the tools they need to help prevent Kentucky’s kids from exploitation and abuse,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Children are profoundly impacted by the adult influences in their life, and it’s important for parents and caregivers to consider who their child is interacting with. It takes collaboration and dedication from all of us to address child abuse and neglect in the Commonwealth, and we are proud to support Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky in their relentless efforts to keep Kentucky kids safe.”
The campaign, launched during Child Abuse Prevention Month, was developed by Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and funded by a grant from the Kentucky Child Victims’ Trust Fund, administered by the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board within the Attorney General’s Office. The campaign aims to stop child abuse before it starts by arming every Kentucky adult with the information they need to prevent and identify predator grooming before it leads to child sexual abuse.
“Nearly 60 percent of child abuse victims never report exploitation, making it the most underreported form of maltreatment,” said Jill Seyfred, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky Executive Director. “Thanks to the support of the Child Victims’ Trust Fund, we have developed this campaign to raise awareness about the importance of carefully choosing who you allow to influence your children. The title of the campaign, ‘Are They Good for Your Kids?’ is the first question adults should ask when allowing someone else to care for their children.”
The resources provided by the “Are They Good for Your Kids?” campaign equips adults with tips to determine who should have access to your children and how to have age-appropriate conversations with your children about the dangers of grooming.
The campaign utilizes digital and traditional platforms, including social media and Lextran bus ads, to direct adults in Lexington, Louisville, and Northern Kentucky to visit Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky’s website where they can access tips, toolkits, and training on preventing child sexual abuse.
“Thousands of families ride or see Lextran buses every day,” said Jill Barnett, Lextran General Manager. “We are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this campaign that will make our community a safer place, for our riders and their children.”
To learn more about the campaign, visit Pcaky.org/AreTheyGood4YourKids.
