Price of stamps increase for 2nd time in 2023

Attention! For the 2nd time this year, the cost of postage from USPS has increased (effective July 9th). The price of stamps has risen from the previous .63 cents to now .66 cents. If you have any forever stamps bought prior to the increase, those are still valid to use. Along with the price of stamps, shipping and other US Post Office services have or may have increased. Please contact your local postmaster to inquire.

