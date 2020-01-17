be

   Proctor Lodge #213 held their open installation on Thursday January 9th. New officers were installed by MWGM Geary Laird. MWPGM Gary Rose served as Grand Prompter, and RWJW Darren Wilson served as Grand Installing Marshall. Members and families were treated by music from the Hill Top Pickers accompanied by a special guest fiddle player. An amazing meal was catered by Thatchers Downtown of Jackson. It was great seeing all the support from the wives and families. 

