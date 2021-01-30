For the fourth time in as many years, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into Lexington, Kentucky and Rupp Arena, with the fan-attended PBR Lexington Invitational on February 19-20.
Brining the edge-of-the-seat action one can only experience at a PBR event, the tour stop will feature 45 of the world’s best bull riders squaring off in epic 8-second confrontations all night long against some of the rankest bulls on the planet, often 10-times their size. For more information on the event, click here.
Having already held two events thus far in 2021, the race for the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Championship is off to a feverish start. Among the athletes having break-through seasons, and anticipated to compete in Lexington are:
- Cody Casper (Newport, Washington): After competing at his career-first PBR World Finals in 2020, Cody Casper continued his momentum in the 2021 season. Going a near perfect 2-for-3, the Washington-native finished third at the most recent Velocity Tour event in Greenville, South Carolina. Netting 18 world points, Casper rose to No. 26 in the world.
- Jake Lockwood (Volborg, Montana): Following in the footsteps of his older brother Jess Lockwood, a two-time PBR World Champion, Jake Lockwood has gotten off to a hot start in 2021. Finishing 10th last weekend in Greenville, South Carolina, Lockwood is eager to continue his momentum and end the year with his career-first qualification to the PBR World Finals.
For the fan-attended event in Lexington, in cooperation with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, as well as Rupp Arena, PBR has instituted a series of fan safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including: Mandatory mask wearing for all fans, competitors and staff; All PBR personnel will undergo CDC-informed screening and medical testing for COVID-19; POD seating with a maximum 15% arena capacity to increase social distancing and minimize crossover; Mobile-only ticketing; and enhanced sanitization protocols.
