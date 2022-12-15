Clay County student Bentley Hubbard was among the 8 students selected from across the state to display their agriculture science projects at this week’s Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) annual meeting in Louisville.
Hubbard, a sixth-grade student at Manchester Elementary, displayed his science project “Water Electrolysis.” The project explored which type of electrolyte best conducted electricity in water.
Hubbard was awarded $125.00 and a certificate of recognition for his participation at the state level.
The Science in Agriculture program was developed by KFB to encourage teachers to incorporate agricultural themes into their classroom instruction. Projects are evaluated on categories such as creativity, skill, clarity and thoroughness, agricultural accuracy and scientific thought.
Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization with more than 468,000 member families. For more news and updates from Kentucky Farm Bureau, visit KYFB.com/newsroom.
