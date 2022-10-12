PRTC is opening a free community internet center — at 3438 Highway 2017 in Beattyville — to provide internet access to all Lee County residents. The center will have two computers with high-speed broadband internet and Wi-Fi free to all users. It will open on Oct. 10, 2022.
It will be open 13 hours a day, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with access to informational resources on how to use the broadband internet services.
Community members can use the center to do homework, pay bills, apply for jobs or visit a telehealth professional.
PRTC is opening this community internet center as a part of a Rural Utility Services grant that has allowed the cooperative to construct one 27.6-mile fiber-to-the- premises network in Lee County.
This network will be available to all residences and businesses in the Primrose area that the fiber passes. The network will support speeds up to a gig for each subscriber, with the goal of improving the economy, educational access and quality of life for Lee County residents. Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative has offices located in McKee and Booneville Kentucky. Since 1950, it has been Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative's mission to build, maintain and grow a local network that works for the communities of Jackson County and Owsley Counties, and is excited to be able to bring this same dedication and service to Lee County residents.
For more information call (606) 287-7101
