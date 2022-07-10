PRTC stated last week that there have been numerous reports lately of a phishing attack of an email stating they are tech support from PRTC. The email wants users to click a link and secure their account. If you received this email, it was NOT from PRTC. PRTC is telling customers who receive the fake email to not reply or open it and to delete. If you have received the email and provided it with any account info, you should change your email passwords immediately while closely monitoring your credit/debit transactions for the next few weeks.
The fake email that users have been receiving states the following:
“Your PRTC Webmail will be replaced by our new version on 1st of July 2022. Please use this LINK to update and secure your PRTC email account. We’re serious about your security!
Thanks for choosing us, Sincerely Technical Support Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative.”
