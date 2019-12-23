The Queen of All Saints Catholic Church Christmas “Store” has been helping families of Lee County since 1967 when it all started with Father Hop along with multiple volunteers including Carol Kincaid and her husband Greeny. At that time, Carol worked for the Lee County Head Start and was able to provide names of families who needed extra help in providing Christmas presents and dinners to their children to the priest. The church would also collect names of families from the food stamp office, the social security office, the school system and other places of the community. The church received shipments of toys and clothing from another Catholic Church in Minnesota at the time to give to the families. After all the shipments were received, Carol and other volunteers would sort the items into individual boxes for each families based on sizings and age groups and then hand deliver the boxes to their homes before Christmas along with food items. Carol stated that it was a beautiful sight to see the gratitude and excitement upon the faces of the parents and children when they would do the deliveries.
Fifty two years later, the annual Christmas Store still serves approximately three hundred Lee County children thanks to organizers Nancy Hammon, Bee Stamper, multiple volunteers and Catholic Church members along with various other churches who send the truckloads of donations from Minnesota, Cincinnati and Indiana. If you are unfamiliar with this event or how it works, families have four dates before Christmas to sign up to participate in the Christmas Store. These dates are advertised in the local paper and also posted on the Queen of All Saints Beattyville’s Facebook page. A family must be eligible to participate and must provide proof of income and place of residence (must live in Lee Co.) along with the number of children in their household when signing up. After they are registered and approved, they will be sent a letter of a specific time and date to shop the store. They must also bring that letter as proof that they have qualified upon arriving at the church to shop. Although it is called a store, individuals do not buy the items with money. They are bought with the amount of points they are given based on the size of the family and income. Once they arrive at the church when the Christmas Store is open, volunteers will greet them at the door to walk them through, helping them spend their points. Inside the store, various tables are set up for each age group and gender of children with how many points the items are worth. Carol stated it is very much more organized now than when it all began. Sister Alice still receives lists of families who may need the extra help on top of those who voluntarily sign up. The proof letter they are asked to bring will also tell them how many points they have available to spend.
The store is open to families who qualified and received their points for at least two days or more. Once the families have spent their points, the items leftover are then open to the public to buy for very low prices the following day. Carol stated the customers are usually lined up before they open the doors at 9am. If you are interested in qualifying for next year or have any questions, you can contact the church at 606.464.8695. The church is located at 90 Railroad St. Beattyville, past City Hall and Extreme Hair Design.
