The Quicksand Area Family & Consumer Sciences Agent held their Quicksand Area Holiday Road Show at the Lee County Extension Service on Friday, November 4th. Thirty-two Lee County Homemakers and 8 Family & Consumer Agents attended the annual event.
The Family & Consumer Sciences Agents presented various, nutritious, and cost savvy holiday dishes and crafts. Each year the Holiday Road Show Booklet includes various handouts including – “Holiday Online Shopping Savvy”, “What to do with those Holiday Leftovers”. Kayla Watts, Breathitt County FCS Agent presented a Dried Citrus Ornament, Spiced Candles and Broccoli Grape Pasta Salad. Lorie Adams, Knott County FCS Agent, presented a DIY North Pole Craft, a Gingerbread Man Cutting Board Craft and Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins. Laken Campbell, Lee County FCS Agent, presented a Wine Cork Wreath, Wine Cork Garland, Wine Cork Tree and Broccoli and Cheddar Biscuits. Vicki Boggs, Leslie County FCS Agent presented a Cinnamon Christmas Tree Ornament, a Christmas Ribbon Tree, a Flannel Christmas Tree and a Seasonal Fruit Crisp. Nanette Banks, Letcher County FCS Agent presented a Lighted Grater Santa, Rustic Clothespin Ornaments, a Braided Yarn Wreath, and Holiday Fruit Dip. Kelsey Sebastian, Perry County FCS Agent presented Holiday Ornament Dip Mixes, Holiday Cookies in a Jar and Holiday Turkey Salad. Jessica Morris, Wolfe County FCS Agent, presented a Hot Chocolate Tray and Slow Cooker Apple Crumble.
The Holiday Road Show is definitely the Lee County Homemakers favorite program. If you or a friend would like to become a member of the Lee County Homemakers Organization, call Laken Campbell, Lee County Family & Consumer Sciences Agent at the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759.
