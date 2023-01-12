88.9 WEKU, the public radio station based in Richmond, will air a six-week news series examining the causes and aftermath of 2022’s disastrous eastern Kentucky flood beginning on
January 12. WEKU’s Tom Martin and a team of reporters will take listeners on a journey as Eastern Kentucky navigates a future made less certain by climate change.
The program, called “Rise,” will be available on the radio and Internet.
“The series explores what contributed to the disaster, how communities are responding, and what’s needed to address the challenges ahead. You’ll hear from those most affected and those
working on solutions,” said Tom Martin, senior editor and host of “Rise”.
The show will include dozens of interviews with people affected by the flood, reporters who have covered it and experienced it personally, state officials, and others. It will air at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Time Thursdays and repeat the following Sunday at 6 p.m. The show can be
heard or livestreamed at www.weku-rise.org. The website will also include an archive of episodes and interviews.
Martin, the senior editor and host of “Rise” is the producer and host of WEKU’s long-running current affairs program “Eastern Standard.” A Morehead native, Martin has served as news
anchor for KQV Radio in Pittsburgh, a Peabody Award-winning anchor and documentarian at AP
Radio Network News in Washington, D.C., and a news anchor for the RKO Radio Network, ABC Network News and WABC News in New York. He was founding program director of WRVG public radio, and from 2005 until 2013, Tom was the founding editor-in-chief for Business
Lexington.
88.9 WEKU is an award-winning public service of Eastern Kentucky University. WEKU serves a population of 1.5 million people from nine stations in Central and Eastern
Kentucky. Listen online at WEKU.org and on the WEKU mobile App.
