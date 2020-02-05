Randell Jerome Mayes, the husband of Cheryl Howell Mayes and son of the late Beulah and Junice Mayes was born in Estill County, Kentucky on September 11, 1950 and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky at the age of 69 years, 4 months, and 20 days. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a bluegrass gospel musician and a member of the Holiness church of Heidelberg, Kentucky. Randell is survived by his wife Cheryl, three brothers, Wayne, Larry and, Shannon Mayse; three sisters, Jo Thacker, Hope Thacker and, Elsa Marie Tharp; two sons, Rick Mayes of Dayton, Ohio and Sonny Hines of Beattyville, Kentucky; a daughter, Cherie Ausgo Tharp of Salt Lake City, Utah; three grandsons; one granddaughter; three great grandsons; two great granddaughters; and a host of nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded by his parents and a brother, Junice Jackson Mayse. Services to be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.
Randell Jerome Mayes
To plant a tree in memory of Randell Mayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.