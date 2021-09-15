Recent LC Court Appearances
9/9/21 Commonwealth vs Timothy S Flinchum- pretrial
9/10/21 Commonwealth vs Destiney Downs- pretrial
Rebecca L Mcintosh vs Kevin Mcintosh- Domestic/interpersonal violence
9/14/21 The Commonwealth of KY vs the following:
Charles P Booth- DUI, 2 counts endangering welfare of a child, open alcohol in vehicle, carrying deadly weapon, no seatbelt, possession drugs.
Stanley Couch III- status hearing- DUI, no rear mirror, no insurance
Jordan S Noe- status hearing- possession stolen items
Trevor combs- status hearing- DUI, possession
Tonya Stamper- other- theft under $500
Leslie Benson- status hearing- unlawful transaction w/ child
Darren Marshall- pretrial- 11 counts illegal take of wildlife
Steven Nelson Hall- pretrial- DUI, ATV violations, no insurance
Clarence J Sipple- pretrial- fleeing scene of accident
Steven Helton- pretrial- DUI, reckless driving
John White- pretrial- DUI
Jason Jewell- status hearing- DUI, dis. Conduct
Angel Watts- pretrial- 2nd degree cruelty to animals
Shannon Barrett- pretrial- 3 counts fail to use child restrain device in vehicle, DUI, endangering the welfare of a child
Erin Desiree Thorpe- pretrial- threatening
Alyssa Helton- arraignment- fail to send child to school
Makayla Gail Nelson- pretrial
Robert Griffith- pretrial- DUI, no insurance
Upcoming LC Court Appearances
9/17/21The Commonwealth vs the following:
Fred Wayne Reed- sentencing- trafficking meth
Daniel A Noble- sentencing- murder
James Cornett- status hearing- 2 counts sexual abuse, 1 count indecent exposure, 2 counts bribing witness, 1 count promoting sexual performance by a child under age 16, 1 count promoting sexual performance by child under age 18
Rita Noble- sentencing- murder, tampering evidence
Edward McDaniel- other- unpaid support
Christopher J Keller- status hearing- trafficking meth
Camille Congleton- motion hr- possession meth, DUI
Brandy Crim- sentencing- trafficking meth
Sarah Couch- status hearing- trafficking synthetic drugs
Kendell Towns- arraignment- trafficking synthetic drugs
Tim Shuler- status hearing- manslaughter
Rusty Collins- motion hr- possession meth
Steven Thompson- arraignment- trafficking meth
9/21/21 Commonwealth vs Richard Beachtel- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Shane Kidd- pretrial
