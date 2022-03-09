3/8/22 The Commonwealth vs the following:
Show cause/payments: Josephine Tutt, Daniel Dunahoo, Brian Johnson, Paula Jerrell, Steven Matthews, James Chapman, Jason Watkins, Neal Moore, Marcus Hacker, Kathryn Ertel, Justin Creech, Benjamin Slone, Stanley Durbin Jr, James Newton, Crystal Slone, Hobert Taylor, Dale Peters, Danny Spencer, Corina Hall, Christopher Thompson, Jordan Noe, Shirley Gibson, Bonnie Spencer, Jeffrey Oliver, Zachariah Dennis, Cassandra Sawyer, Jared Ross, Priscilla Thompson, Franklin Drake, Brooklyn Simons, Travis Little, Karissa Caudill, Kendra Evans, Steven Hall, Richard Vincent, Heather Howard, Sabrina Johnson, John Barrett, Tangela Caven, Emma Mcintosh, Krystal Terry, Logan Creech, Dodge Hensley, Alexis Lipscomb, Emma Mcintosh, Steven Mcintosh, Rebecca Mcintosh, Randy Riley, Shawn Noble, John Bowman, Walter Smallwood, Kevin Olinger, Kira Kidd, Jeff White, Lee Hall, Jason Miller, Shawn Noble, Justin Mathis, Michael Moore, Levi Burns, Stacey Wilder, David Thomas.
Joshua Tyler Mainous- arraignment, menacing, 2 counts criminal mischief. Jameka Shuler- sentencing, theft. Tonya Peters- other, possession drugs. Shawnna Brooks- pretrial, hunting w/out license. Angel Sparks- pretrial, animal cruelty. Stanley Couch II- status hearing, DUI, no insurance. Pamela Kidd- status hearing, DUI, endangering welfare of a child. Zachariah Dennis- status hearing, DUI, reckless driving, endangering welfare of a child, no insurance.
James Mosely- pretrial. Wayne Lee- pretrial, DUI. Shelby Moore- pretrial. John Bowman- motion hour. John Barrett- pretrial, A.I. Calvin Allen- status hearing, domestic assault. Sean Lyons- pretrial, theft. Ewan Thompson Jr- sentencing. William Moore- review. Bobby Moore- review. Eric Powell- pretrial, possession stolen items. Christina Gumm- pretrial. Estate of Coey Belcher. Anthony Phillips- pretrial. Sonya Palmer- pretrial. Christopher Combs- pretrial. Brandon Lutes- pretrial. Robert Spears- pretrial. Vernon Noe- pretrial, DUI. Dewey Thorpe- pretrial. Tom Ross Jr- other. Lawrence Kehler- review. Rusty Collins- review. Jessica Brewer- pretrial, P.I. Scotty Phillips- pretrial. James Sawyer- pretrial. Angie Turner- pretrial, assault.
Christopher Thompson- pretrial, domestic assault. Sheena Terry- pretrial. Dan Hogan- pretrial, DUI. Kendra Willoughby- review. John White- pretrial. Luther Caudill- pretrial. Angela Roberts- review. Hope Evans- pretrial. Lillian Watkins- arraignment. Dorothy Turner- other. Krystal Barborich- pretrial, DUI. Willie Combs- arraignment. Tiffany Spicer- arraignment. Ernie Shleton- arraignment. Billy Coomer- arraignment. Camden Scott- pretrial, domestic violence. Hannah Mcintosh- pretrial, assault. Derek Brandenburg- pretrial, DUI.
