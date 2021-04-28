4/24/2021: Commonwealth vs Shannon Barrett- arraignment, DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, 3 counts of fail to use child restraint device in vehicle. Commonwealth vs Adam Childers- pretrial conference, charge: flagrant non support. Commonwealth vs Seldon Fox- status hearing, charge theft under $500. Commonwealth vs Carla Lynch- status hearing, charge theft under $500. Commonwealth vs Sharon Sparks- other hearing. Commonwealth vs Leslie Benson- pretrial conference, charge parent/custodian send child to school. Commonwealth vs Teresa Newton Herald- pretrial con. Criminal mischief, DUI, no insurance, no license, reckless driving, fleeing scene of accident, speeding. Commonwealth vs Jerome Angel- review. Commonwealth vs James E Mosley- status hearing. Dating assault. Commonwealth vs Brooklyn R Simons- arraignment, P.I. Commonwelath vs Felisa Gentry- preliminary hearing. Possession meth.
Commonwealth vs Rusty Collins- arraignment, possession meth. Commonwealth vs Thomas Reed- probation revocation hearing, 3 counts P.I., disorderly con.. Commonwealth vs Luke K Phillips- arraignment. Trespass. Commonwealth vs Charles Creech- arraignment, theft. Commonwealth vs James Collins- arraignment. Violation of EPO. Commonwealth vs Ron Clere- other. Commonwealth vs Kristopher E Dick- other, speeding. Commonwealth vs Kimberly J Price- arraignment, speeding. Commonwealth vs Jeremy Tipton- pretrial, fleeing scene of accident. Commonwealth vs Steven Coomer- arraignment, no license. Wallace Bowman vs Misty D Traylor- domestic violence. Lauren Spencer vs Justin Johnson- domestic violence. Greg Landsaw vs Gary Barnett- domestic/interpersonal violence. Latova Chamber vs James Begley- domestic violence. Commonwealth vs Craig Pack- other. Commonwealth vs Kent A Smith- sentencing. Commonwealth vs Ronnie J Chaney- sentencing. Commonwealth vs Christopher D Fields- pretrial. Commonwealth vs Joanna L Cornett- other, speeding, exp. registration. Commonwealth vs Natasha Rogers- arraignment, assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.