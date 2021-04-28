be

       4/24/2021: Commonwealth vs Shannon Barrett- arraignment, DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, 3 counts of fail to use child restraint device in vehicle. Commonwealth vs Adam Childers- pretrial conference, charge: flagrant non support. Commonwealth vs Seldon Fox-  status hearing, charge theft under $500. Commonwealth vs Carla Lynch- status hearing, charge theft under $500. Commonwealth vs Sharon Sparks- other hearing. Commonwealth vs Leslie Benson- pretrial conference, charge parent/custodian send child to school. Commonwealth vs Teresa Newton Herald- pretrial con. Criminal mischief, DUI, no insurance, no license, reckless driving, fleeing scene of accident, speeding. Commonwealth vs Jerome Angel- review. Commonwealth vs James E Mosley- status hearing. Dating assault. Commonwealth vs Brooklyn R Simons- arraignment, P.I. Commonwelath vs Felisa Gentry- preliminary hearing. Possession meth. 

      Commonwealth vs Rusty Collins- arraignment, possession meth. Commonwealth vs Thomas Reed- probation revocation hearing, 3 counts P.I., disorderly con.. Commonwealth vs Luke K Phillips- arraignment. Trespass. Commonwealth vs Charles Creech- arraignment, theft. Commonwealth vs James Collins- arraignment. Violation of EPO. Commonwealth vs Ron Clere- other. Commonwealth vs Kristopher E Dick- other, speeding. Commonwealth vs Kimberly J Price- arraignment, speeding. Commonwealth vs Jeremy Tipton- pretrial, fleeing scene of accident. Commonwealth vs Steven Coomer- arraignment, no license. Wallace Bowman vs Misty D Traylor- domestic violence. Lauren Spencer vs Justin Johnson- domestic violence. Greg Landsaw vs Gary Barnett- domestic/interpersonal violence. Latova Chamber vs James Begley- domestic violence. Commonwealth vs Craig Pack- other. Commonwealth vs Kent A Smith- sentencing. Commonwealth vs Ronnie J Chaney- sentencing. Commonwealth vs Christopher D Fields- pretrial. Commonwealth vs Joanna L Cornett- other, speeding, exp. registration. Commonwealth vs Natasha Rogers- arraignment, assault.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you