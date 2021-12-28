Recent LC Girl’s Basketball Scores via KHSAA
12/3/21 Estill 66, Lee 48
12/4/21 Model 61, Lee 31
12/9/21 Buckhorn 57, Lee 37
12/14/21 Owsley 59, Lee 26
12/16/21 Powell 63, Lee 41
12/18/21 Bluegrass United Homeschool 53, Lee 51
