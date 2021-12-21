12/17/21Commonwealth vs the following:
Whitney N Smith- pretrial. Criminal abuse 1st degree of child under age 12.
George T Harrison- status hearing. Possession burglary tools, possession stolen items.
Fred W Reed- sentencing. Trafficking drugs, trafficking meth.
Ronald Wolford- sentencing. Murder.
James Cornett- status hearing. 2 counts sexual abuse 1st degree, indecent exposure, 2 counts bribing witness, promote sexual performance by minor under age 16, promote sexual performance by minor under age 18.
Adam Maggard- status hearing. Assault of officer.
Billy Johnson- status hearing. Trafficking meth.
Christopher Keller- sentencing. Trafficking meth.
Bradley Keith - sentencing. 2 counts murder of officer, possession meth, fleeing police, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Angela Deaton- pretrial. Trafficking meth.
Carl Smith- status hearing. Felon w/ handgun, tampering physical evidence, theft by failure to dispute property.
Thad Traylor- status hearing. unpaid support, trafficking meth.
Camille Congleton- status hearing. Possession meth, DUI.
Brian Hogan- enter plea. Burglary, P.I.
Sarah Couch- status hearing. Trafficking synthetic drugs.
Steven Thompson- status hearing. Trafficking meth.
Adam Phillips- arraignment. Theft of controlled substance, domestic assault.
12/21/21
Estates of: Herman Griffin Sr, Dorothy Schutts, Chester Deaton Jr.
Beattyville Manor vs Jonathan Spencer
Melissa Thompson vs Christopher Thompson
Corina Hall vs Danny P Spencer
Samantha Sparks vs Dominic Adam Webb.
1/4/22 Commonwealth vs the following:
Dalton Henry- arraignment. Reckless driving.
Shawna Brooks- hunting/trapping w/out license (2 counts)
Tyler Whitaker- arraignment- spotlighting.
Danny R Spencer- arraignment. Trespass to hunt w/out consent.
John P Creech- arraignment. Trespass to hunt w/out consent.
LVNV Funding vs James Addison
Citi Bank vs Donald Rogers
Darnell Thomas vs Corecivic
Jeff Santos vs Josh Gentry
Estates of: Lillie K Charles, Linda Amick, Benjamin Holder.
1/5/21 Commonwealth vs the following:
Kyle Taulbee- pretrial. Criminal abuse of child under age 12, assault, fail to report child abuse/neglect.
Ronald Roberts- pretrial. Possession meth.
Aaron Noland- pretrial. Possession meth.
Tony Gibson- pretrial. Theft.
Melvin Newton- pretrial. Theft.
Farm Beurea vs Anna Coomer
MTAG AS C/F MGD KY LLC vs Chad Charles
Capital One vs Jonathan Todd
Jerry Hayes vs Amber Hayes, Debra Smith vs Bruce Smith jr, Nereida Romero vs Ann Mattick, Roy Johnson vs Stephanie Johnson, Steven A Townsend vs Alissa Townsend, Autumn Mcwhorter vs Hugh A Moore, Katerina Halbert vs Jamie Johnson, Josephine Slone vs Crystal Slone, Stella Chambers vs Eliza Tutt, Benjamin Slone vs Samantha Mcqueen, Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose.
