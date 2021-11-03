11/2/21 Commonwealth vs the following: Wendell Goodman- violate EPO. Brett Brandenburg- motion hr. Michael G Bishop- arraignment. William Harvey- arraignment. Andrew Reece- arraignment. Lora Larrison- cont. appearance. Brandy Rose Clemons Parks- arraignment. Carrie Helton- arraignment. Judy Thomas- preliminary. Melvin South Jr- arraignment. Daryl W Lewis- pretrial. Carrie Morris- pretrial.
Estates of the following: Douglas G Phillips, Lillie K Charles, Martin G Vogel, Clifford Couch, Martha R Dunaway, Chester Stamper, Ida Snowden, Mearl Gabbard, Charles R Chrisman, Sylvia Burnett, Randall Lasure, Pamela Collins, Loftis Spencer.
Beattyville Manor vs Donna Haley. Unifund LLC vs Valerie Hoskins. LVNV Funding vs Robert Nance. World Finance vs the following: Carrie Helton, Vickie Slone, Janice Whitaker, Jacqueline Maher. Estate of Michael L Hart vs James Angel. Julie Dunaway vs Ronnie Keaton.
11/3/21 The Commonwealth vs the following: Jesse Cline- pretrial. Shannon Parks- pretrial, possession stolen items. Edward McDaniel- pretrial, unpaid support. Keith F Bradley- pretrial, 2 counts attempted murder police officer, possession meth, felon w/ firearm. Sandra Holiday- pretrial, theft by failure to dispute property. Adam Maggard- pretrial, assault officer. Carl Smith- pretrial, felon w/ firearm, theft by failure to dispute property, tampering evidence. Kyle Taulbee- pretrial, criminal abuse of a child under age 12, assault, fail to report child abuse/neglect. Camille Congleton- suppression hearing, possession meth, DUI. Tim Shuler- pretrial, manslaughter. Wesley J Taulbee- pretrial, theft. Jeffrey Terry- pretrial, theft. Jared Ross- pretrial, possession stolen items.
Josephine Stone vs Crystal Stone- motion hour. Rebecca Turner vs Gustavus Turner Jr- motion hr. Misty Clevenger vs Barbara Smith- motion hr. Virgil, Jessica Evans vs Mark, Patty Stamper. Benjamin Slone vs Samantha MQueen. Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose. Farm Bureau Bank vs Anna Cooper. Discover Bank vs James Reed. Blanche Arnold vs Ronald Scott Arnold. Frank Magolis vs Dana Magolis. Commonwealth Credit vs Joey Noe. Angela J Broyles vs Thomas Broyles. Zackery Bates vs Zachary Smith.
11/12/21 Celena Collins vs Justin Hughes, Steven Tipton vs Stephanie R Sizemore. James Brandon Akers vs Miranda Akers. Daniel Garner vs Erica Garner. Steven A Townsend vs Alissa Townsend. Roy johnson vs Stephanie Johnson. Kevin W Mcintosh vs Rebecca L Mcintosh. Roy Moore vs Cathy Moore. Ricky A Isaacs vs Sabrina Isaacs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.