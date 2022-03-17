(PUBLIC RECORD)
3/9/22 Commonwealth vs The Following: Jamie Riddell- pretrial. Edward Mcdaniel- pretrial, unpaid support. Adam Maggard- pretrial, assault of officer. Billy Johnson- pretrial, trafficking meth. Crystal Slone- pretrial. Melvin Newton- pretrial, theft under $10k. Tony Gibson- pretrial, theft over $10k. Scotty Vance- pretrial. Luke Phillips- pretrial. Melvin South- pretrial, use of child under age 12/registered sex offender. Michael Edwards- pretrial.
Motion Hours: Citizens Banks vs Larry Johnson. Rebecca Turner vs Gus Turner Jr. Ian Collier vs Jennifer Rice. Robert R Thomas vs Judy Thomas. Jesse Couch vs Harris Barrett. TD Bank USA vs Brenda Caudill. MTAG AS C/F MGD KY LLC vs Chad Charles. Chance King vs Daniel Akers. Estate of Carl Ross vs Oliver Bond. Roy Johnson vs Stephanie Johnson. Portfolio Recovery vs Manuel Puckett. Steven Townsend vs Alissa Townsend. Vanderbuilt Mortgage vs Elmer B Rose. Katerina Halbert vs Jamie Johnson. Derek Collins vs KY National Insurance Co. Linda Deaton vs Tabatha Shuler. Stella Chambers vs Eliza Tutt. Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose.
3/11/21 Motion Hours: Ricky Isaacs vs Sabrina Isaacs. Joshua Hogan vs Autumn Henrion. Harold Brewer vs Rebecca Anderson. Daniel Garner vs Erica Garner. Eric Dalton Fox vs Caitlyn Judd.
3/15/22 Commonwealth vs the following: Steve Mcintosh- pretrial, unlawful transaction w/ child. Jessica Estes- pretrial, unlawful transaction w/ child. Mary Ratliff- pretrial, unlawful transaction w/ child. Brittany Phillips- pretrial, unlawful transaction w/ child. Jeremy Pierson- sentencing. John Thorpe- pretrial, unlawful transaction w/ child. Hannah Mcintosh- pretrial, unlawful transaction w/ child.
Estate of Herman Griffin Sr. Eddie Brewer vs Tamika Mcdaniel- domestic violence.
3/21/22- Commonwealth vs Joseph Lee Lennon- jury trial, 3rd degree rape.
3/22/22 Commonwealth vs the following: Stanley Couch III- jury trial, DUI, no insurance. Jamie Shelton- review. Pamela R Kidd- jury trial, DUI, endangering the welfare of a child. Zachariah Dennis- jury trial, DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, no insurance. Calvin Allen- jury trial, domestic assault, minor injury.
4/6/22 Estate of Ricky Combs vs Three Forks Reg. Jail. Larry Bates vs Robert Sargent. Benjamin Slone vs Samantha Mcqueen. Commonwealth vs Jesse P Thacker- pretrial.
4/15/22 Commonwealth vs the following: Sidney Deaton- status hearing, assault. Carl Smith- status hearing, felon w/ gun, theft by fail to dispute property, tampering evidence. Sarah Couch- pretrial, trafficking synthetic drugs. Roland Roberts- status hearing, possession meth. Kendell Towns- pretrial, trafficking synthetic drugs.
