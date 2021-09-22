9/28/21 Commonwealth vs the following:
Vincent Tipton- jury trial
John Bowman- pretrial
Jordan Noe- jury trial- possession stolen items
Trevor Combs- jury trial- DUI
Ewan Thompson- jury trial- DUI
Teresa Smith- jury trial- P.I.
Carla Lynch- jury trial- theft
Leslie Benson- jury trial- unlawful transaction w/ child
Emma Mcintosh- sentencing
Jason Jewell- motion hr- DUI
Bobbi Owen- court trial- trespass
Ann Smith- jury trial- harassment
John Bowman- pretrial- harassment
Herman Chambers- court trial- trespass
Franklin Drake- jury trial- domestic assault
Judy Thomas- preliminary hearing- theft over $1k
Cash Express vs Rita Chrisman
9/23/21 Virgil, Jessica Evans vs Mark, Patty Stamper- status hearing
10/12/21 Commonwealth vs the following-
Amanda Smith- review- harassment.
Lindsey Evans- status hearing- possession stolen items
Ricky Hobbs- other- no license
Calvin O Allen- status hearing- poaching
Zachariah Dennis- pretrial- DUI, reckless driving, endangering welfare of a child, no insurance, no license
Tom Ross- pretrial- assault 4th degree child abuse
James C Brandenburg- status hearing- harassment
Keith Million- status hearing- menacing
Derek Brandenburg- DUI
Calvin Mcdaniel- review
Richard Vincent- review- theft
Rusty W Collins- review
Wendell Goodman- violate EPO
David K Moore- review
Hussein A Saiyed- review
Edgar Null- diversion
Yolanda Ball Norris- review
Jeremy Tyler Peters- review
Taylor Jones- review
Megan Miller- review
Ron Clere- review
Charity Coomer- review
Chris Whisman- review
Tiffany Ratliff- review
Devan A Baker- review
Show cause deferred/installment payment: Dwayne J Raleigh, Dennis Bowling, Arthur Carter, Jeffrey Porter, Joshua L Arnold, Hank A Evanoff, Neal R Moore, Marcus Hacker, Stanley Durbin Jr, Derek Stamper, Vernon O Allen, Nevin Olinger, Dale Peters, Russell Roberts, Mariah Smith, Kental A Smith, Thomas Lutes, Dale R Peters, William Kehler, Donna Haley, Kelly R Bowling, Richard Vincent, Shawn Noble, Geregory Tyree, Jimmy C Childers, Justin M Hughes, Steven R Mcintosh, Lee none Hall, Amanda Nicole Brown, Kylee E Macintosh, Richard Burton, James Chapman
10/5/21 Commonwealth vs the following:
Brack Tyler Newman- installment payment
April Leesue Miller- arraignment
Raigan Griffin- arraignment- no license
Makayla Perkins- arraignment
Jordan Townsend- arraignment
Clayton J Miracle- arraignment
Anthony Childers- arraignment
Michael G Bishop- arraignment
Jefferson Capitol Systems vs Patricia Fox
LVNV Funding vs Jimmy Goodman
Capital One vs Brian Caudill
Esates of: Douglas Gail Phillips, Willard Bowman, Lillie K Charles, Clayton D Charles, Geraldine Combs
10/6/21 Estate of Ricky Combs vs Three Forks Jail
KFBMIC ASO David Caudell vs Shaunna Mainous- motion hr
Kimberly Hughes vs Three Forks Jail- motion hr
Estate of Steven McDowell vs Harvey Pelfrey- motion hr
Ian Chase Collier vs Jennifer Lynn- motion hr
Terry W Creek vs Tammy L Creek- motion hr
Travis Mettling vs James Stamper
Chance King vs Daniel Akers
Stella Chambers vs Eliza Tutt
Benjamin Stone vs Samantha Mcqueen
Wilbert Rice vs Rachel Noble
Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose
10/8/21 Jerry Hayes vs Amber Hayes- motion hr
Daniel Garner vs Erica Garner- motion hr
10/11/21 Randall Brandenburg vs Kristen Brandenburg- conference
10/6/21 Commonwealth vs the following:
George Harrison- pretrial- burglary
Billy Johnson- pretrial- trafficking meth
Jason Michael Scott- pretrial- murder
Jennifer Farthing- pretrial- possession stolen property over $10k
Ronald Wolford- pretrial- murder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.