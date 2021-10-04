Recent & Upcoming Lee Co. Court Appearances

10/5/21 Commonwealth vs the following:

Brack Tyler Newman- installment payment

April Leesue Miller- arraignment

Raigan Griffin- arraignment- no license

Makayla Perkins- arraignment

Jordan Townsend- arraignment

Clayton J Miracle- arraignment

Anthony Childers- arraignment

Michael G Bishop- arraignment

Jefferson Capitol Systems vs Patricia Fox

LVNV Funding vs Jimmy Goodman

Capital One vs Brian Caudill

Esates of: Douglas Gail Phillips, Willard Bowman, Lillie K Charles, Clayton D Charles, Geraldine Combs

     10/6/21 Estate of Ricky Combs vs Three Forks Jail

KFBMIC ASO David Caudell vs Shaunna Mainous- motion hr

Kimberly Hughes vs Three Forks Jail- motion hr

Estate of Steven McDowell vs Harvey Pelfrey- motion hr

Ian Chase Collier vs Jennifer Lynn- motion hr

Terry W Creek vs Tammy L Creek- motion hr

Travis Mettling vs James Stamper

Chance King vs Daniel Akers

Stella Chambers vs Eliza Tutt

Benjamin Stone vs Samantha Mcqueen

Wilbert Rice vs Rachel Noble

Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose

     10/8/21 Jerry Hayes vs Amber Hayes- motion hr

Daniel Garner vs Erica Garner- motion hr 

10/11/21 Randall Brandenburg vs Kristen Brandenburg- conference

     10/6/21 Commonwealth vs the following: 

George Harrison- pretrial- burglary

Billy Johnson- pretrial- trafficking meth

Jason Michael Scott- pretrial- murder

Jennifer Farthing- pretrial- possession stolen property over $10k

Ronald Wolford- pretrial- murder 

     10/12/21 Commonwealth vs the following- 

Amanda Smith- review- harassment. Lindsey Evans- status hearing- possession stolen items

Ricky Hobbs- other- no license

Calvin O Allen- status hearing- poaching

Zachariah Dennis- pretrial- DUI, reckless driving, endangering welfare of a child, no insurance, no license

Tom Ross- pretrial- assault 4th degree child abuse

James C Brandenburg- status hearing- harassment

Keith Million- status hearing- menacing

Derek Brandenburg-  DUI

Calvin Mcdaniel- review

Richard Vincent- review- theft

Rusty W Collins- review

Wendell Goodman- violate EPO

David K Moore- review

Hussein A Saiyed- review

Edgar Null- diversion

Yolanda Ball Norris- review

Jeremy Tyler Peters- review

Taylor Jones- review

Megan Miller- review

Ron Clere- review

Charity Coomer- review

Chris Whisman- review

Tiffany Ratliff- review

Devan A Baker- review

Show cause deferred/installment payment: 

Dwayne J Raleigh, Dennis Bowling, Arthur Carter, Jeffrey Porter, Joshua L Arnold, Hank A Evanoff, Neal R Moore, Marcus Hacker, Stanley Durbin Jr, Derek Stamper, Vernon O Allen, Nevin Olinger, Dale Peters, Russell Roberts, Mariah Smith, Kental A Smith, Thomas Lutes, Dale R Peters, William Kehler, Donna Haley, Kelly R Bowling, Richard Vincent, Shawn Noble, Geregory Tyree, Jimmy C Childers, Justin M Hughes, Steven R Mcintosh, Lee none Hall, Amanda Nicole Brown, Kylee E Macintosh, Richard Burton, James Chapman

