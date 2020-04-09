Kentucky State Park offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can continue to enjoy while engaging in social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak. Kentucky State Parks remain open to the public to allow Kentuckians the opportunity to get outside for some fresh air. The parks have taken several precautions during this public health crisis to help keep our guests and employees safe.
These steps include cancelling events, closing playgrounds, limiting food service to carry out and additional cleaning. Our trails, golf courses, campgrounds and lodges remain open to the public. Getting outside for outdoor activity is important for everyone’s physical and mental health during this outbreak.
We ask our guests to follow the public health recommendations, including:
- Maintain safe social distancing when they visit a Kentucky State Park.
- Do not congregate in groups at campgrounds, trailheads or golf courses.
- Avoid games that require close contact such as basketball and football.
- If you see crowds when you visit, move to a different location or park.
- Be willing to move to a campsite further away from other guests.
Our state parks staff is also taking precautions such as extra cleaning and keeping safe distances between each other. More steps may be necessary.
Thank you for visiting our state parks and keeping them safe for everyone.
For updates on Kentucky State Parks during the outbreak, visit our Facebook pageor https://parks.ky.gov/covid-19-information.
