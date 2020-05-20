 REGINA GAIL HUGHES, wife of Michael Dewayne Hughes of Booneville, Kentucky was born in Irvine, Kentucky on October 12, 1971 and departed this life at her home in Booneville on May 16, 2020 at the age of 48 years, 7 months, and 4 days. In addition to her husband, Regina is survived by her mother, Kathy Bryant Dunaway; her father, Virgil Dunaway; one son, Justin Hughes and wife Celena; one daughter, Kayla Hughes; three grandchildren, Collin Hughes, Gavin Underwood, and Allison Underwood all of Beattyville, Kentucky; one sister, Michelle Dunaway of Winchester, Kentucky; one brother, David Dunaway and wife Bertha of Beattyville; a special nephew, David Lee Dunaway and wife Brooke of Irvine, Kentucky; nieces and nephew, August and Ashley Dunaway and Courtney Griffin and husband Cody; and a host of other relatives and friends. Regina was preceded in death by her grandmother, Izez Brandenburg and a very special nephew, Kyle Dunaway. Burial: Inez Cemetery of Dunaway Rd. Beattyville. Private family services held. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.

