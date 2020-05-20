REGINA GAIL HUGHES, wife of Michael Dewayne Hughes of Booneville, Kentucky was born in Irvine, Kentucky on October 12, 1971 and departed this life at her home in Booneville on May 16, 2020 at the age of 48 years, 7 months, and 4 days. In addition to her husband, Regina is survived by her mother, Kathy Bryant Dunaway; her father, Virgil Dunaway; one son, Justin Hughes and wife Celena; one daughter, Kayla Hughes; three grandchildren, Collin Hughes, Gavin Underwood, and Allison Underwood all of Beattyville, Kentucky; one sister, Michelle Dunaway of Winchester, Kentucky; one brother, David Dunaway and wife Bertha of Beattyville; a special nephew, David Lee Dunaway and wife Brooke of Irvine, Kentucky; nieces and nephew, August and Ashley Dunaway and Courtney Griffin and husband Cody; and a host of other relatives and friends. Regina was preceded in death by her grandmother, Izez Brandenburg and a very special nephew, Kyle Dunaway. Burial: Inez Cemetery of Dunaway Rd. Beattyville. Private family services held. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Middlesboro Mall back open as of Wednesday, May 20
- ARH Relaxes Some Hospital Visitation Restrictions
- Officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Bell County
- PCHC to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- Knox reports eighth Covid-19 case
- Restrictions on travel, small gatherings moved up for holiday
- COVID-19 Daily Summary as of May 13, 2020: Jackson County 6th Highest Death Toll in KY
- Statement from Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor: A Picture of Progress
- Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing coming to Barbourville
- Emergency funds available for SKCTC students impacted by COVID-19
Latest News
- Imogene Caudill, age 85
- REGINA GAIL HUGHES
- SYLVIA PATRICK BURNETT
- Booneville Woman Ends Her Life by Jumping From a Bridge in Beattyville
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- WILLIAM FORESTER MCINTOSH
- Lee County Teacher Honored as National Health Education Teacher of the Year
- Healthy At Home Newsletter Campfire Magic
Most Popular
Articles
- BODY FOUND! Local Girl Jumps from Bridge in Beattyville
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- KRDHD Health Officials Provide An Overall COVID-19 Update for our area
- KET and GED Testing Service® offer free access to online GED® prep course
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
- LCHS Class of 2020
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Booneville Woman Ends Her Life by Jumping From a Bridge in Beattyville
- Farmers Market Coming Soon
- May City Council Meeting was Sweet but Definitely not Short!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.