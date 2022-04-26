Kentucky high schools can now register to participate in any of the four Kentucky Goes to College campaigns for the 2022–2023 school year.
Schools that want to join the Kentucky College Application Campaign, FAFSA for the Win Challenge, Close the Deal or College Decision Day should register on kygoestocollege.com no later than May 30 to receive free materials from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), which coordinates the campaigns.
“Participating in these campaigns is a great way for high schools to build excitement and increase their students’ awareness of postsecondary education paths,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Students who aren’t immediately interested in pursuing a four-year degree should still explore their options. They may realize that a short-term certificate or two-year degree can be their ticket to a better future.”
Schools can participate in as many programs as they like.
Registration by May 30 will ensure KHEAA can order and distribute materials to schools in time for fall programs. Registration will be available beyond May 30, but schools that register after the deadline will not be guaranteed free materials.
The kygoestocollege.com website offers resources and tools to help school counselors, community leaders or college access providers implement one or more of these programs, as well as resources for students who are going through the college application and financial aid processes.
For more information, contact Kim Dolan, Director of Outreach Services, at 502-759-1776 or kdolan@kheaa.com.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.
In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
