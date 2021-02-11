Regular Fiscal Court Rescheduled Due to Weather
Due to potentially heavy ice storms coming into the Lee County Area Wednesday through Friday, the regularly scheduled meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be moved to Thursday of next week, February 18, 2021, at 6 p.m. via zoom and streamed on FB.
 
 
