REMEMBRANCE TREE CEREMONY .....Y O U ' R E I N V I T E D

For more than 25 years, the Remembrance Tree has given you the chance to remember your loved ones during the holidays. When you make a donation of any size, an ornament will be reserved and personalized for your loved one. Your donation helps make hospice, palliative, and bereavement care available, regardless of ability to pay.
RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED BY NOV. 30 to have your loved one's name read during the ceremony. To add your loved one's name, return the enclosed form, call us at 859-986-1500, or visit hospicecareplus.org. After Nov. 30, only email reservations can be accepted.
MEMORIAL SLIDESHOW PHOTO BY NOV. 30. For the first time, the Remembrance Tree will feature a memorial slideshow. To include your loved one, send a photo and their first and last names to hospice@hospicecp.org by Nov. 30.
ORNAMENT PICKUP will be available on Dec. 5, 3-5 PM at the Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Ln, Richmond; Dec. 7 and 8, 1-9 PM, at the Compassionate Care Center and Dec. 10 and 11, 9-4 PM, at our Berea office, 208 Kidd Dr.
We wish you a warm and peaceful holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.