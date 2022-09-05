The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds political candidates and others that campaign, yard sale, business, and other non-official signs are illegal and not allowed on state highway rights of way.
The agency has received complaints about such illegal signs and will begin removing signs from highways in advance of mowing or other road work, or as a standalone effort as time allows if there are no other pressing maintenance needs.
These illegal encroachments are obstacles to mowing and other maintenance operations and can pose a danger to work crews and drivers.
State officials ask Kentuckians to do their part by keeping the state right of way clear of these temporary signs and other obstacles that can obstruct the path of mowers and pose a hazard for mowing crews and motorists.
KYTC personnel have noticed, and have been getting reports of, political signs illegally placed on state right of way. In addition, many signs advertising businesses, events, and services are also being seen. Kentucky law and KYTC policy both prohibit placement of these unauthorized signs on state right of way. The prohibition also applies to signs attached to utility poles on the right of way. It is also illegal to attach signs or stickers to stop signs, other road signs, right of way fences, and guardrail.
Campaign signs and other signs placed on state right of way that restrict sight distance or interfere with mowing and maintenance operations will be removed. Larger signs will be taken to the state highway garage in the applicable county and kept for two weeks. Smaller signs, such as those held in the ground with metal frames, will be discarded.
“Illegally-placed signs are a distraction and can be a safety issue for motorists and maintenance personnel alike,” said Corbett Caudill, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 10. “We ask political candidates, their supporters, and those promoting businesses or events not to place signs along the roadside where they can interfere with our mowing and maintenance operations.”
Late-season mowing cycles are underway or will be beginning shortly in the region. Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage. Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles in areas where mowing or litter removal are ongoing.
District 10 of the KYTC Department of Highways encompasses Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, and Wolfe counties in east-central and southeastern Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.