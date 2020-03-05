Professor John Collins, professor at Yale Divinity School, will present “Biblical Values: Frameworks and Contemporary Concerns” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Cartee Theater in the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC) at Morehead State University. The speaking engagement is free and open to the public.
Collins is one of the top biblical scholars in the world and a Holmes Professor of Old Testament Criticism and Interpretation at Yale Divinity School. He is a specialist in the history of Judaism and Christianity, one of the primary editors of the Dead Sea Scroll materials and the author of more than two dozen books, including his most recent book, “What Are Biblical Values?” He taught for years at the University of Chicago before moving to Yale University in 2000. Collins has also been awarded the prestigious Burkitt Medal for Biblical Studies from the British Academy and is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
“Biblical Values: Frameworks and Contemporary Concerns” will focus on biblical values and political discourse, according to Dr. Scott Davison, professor of philosophy at MSU.
“Collins will challenge this popular opinion by explaining in some detail what values are actually emphasized in the biblical traditions,” Davison said. “Faculty, students and community members all have an interest in understanding the history of the biblical traditions since they inform so much of American life and politics, so we expect Professor Collins’s visit to generate a lot of discussion and interest across the board.”
Collins’ visit is sponsored by the MSU Philosophy Club and the MSU Cicero Society. It is funded by the Newman Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization connected with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington. He will also do a speaking engagement the following day at the University of Kentucky at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in Room 330AB in the Gatton Student Center.
For more information on the Department of History, Philosophy, Politics, Global Studies and Legal Studies, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/hpil, email hpil@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2655.
