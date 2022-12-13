REOLA ALENE SPENCER SHULER, the widow of William Paul Shuler, and the daughter of the late Claude and Mary Greene Spencer, was born in Decota, West Virginia on July 9, 1938 and departed this life in LaGrange, Kentucky on December 4, 2022 at the age of 84 years, 4 months and 25 days. She was a mother and homemaker. Mrs. Shuler is survived by two daughters, Mary Samples and husband Donnie of Beattyville, Kentucky and Sherry Epperson of LaGrange, Kentucky; a son, Daniel Paul Shuler and wife Crystal of Crestwood, Kentucky; two honorary daughters, Sheila Ross and Christie Harkins both of LaGrange; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Arvetta Shuler of Irvine, Kentucky, Minnie Carolyn Knox of Stanton, Kentucky, Emma Barnes of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; one brother, Ronnie Gayle Spencer of Stanton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shuler was preceded in death by four children, William Paul Shuler, Jr., Debrah Lynn Spicer, Daniel Glenn Shuler and Ivan Daryl Shuler; and siblings, Lonnie James Spencer, Mildred Rose and Don Lane. Services Dec. 8th, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Mt. Canaan Cemetery of Stanton KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.