The KY River District Health Department continues to see a low number of COVID 19 cases in our seven-county service area.

Within our 7-County service area, to date, we have had 29 positive cases and 1 probable, 27 of those have recovered. Testing

availability is continuing to increase. This includes targeted testing of our long-term care facilities. Through a partnership between

the health department and the CDC the staff at the Perry and Wolfe County Nursing Homes have already been tested returning all

negative results. This testing will be built upon by the state Department for Public Health to offer COVID 19 testing for all long-

term care facilities in the region.

This week starts the re-opening of area businesses and organizations. Healthy at Work is a phased approach to reopen Kentucky’s

economy. It is based on criteria set by public health experts and advice from industry experts. Each phase will be rolled out in steps

to ensure the Commonwealth’s citizens can safely return to work while still protecting the most vulnerable Kentuckians. On May

11, 2020 the Governor began reopening sectors of the economy that were closed due to COVID-19. However, each entity reopening

must meet certain Minimum Requirements in addition to industry specific guidance. If any entity in a sector being reopened cannot

comply with the minimum requirements or industry-specific requirements, they must wait to reopen until they are able to do so or

until some or all of these restrictions are lifted.

May 9, 2020: Places of Worship

May 11, 2020: Construction , Horse Racing (No Fans) Manufacturing &amp; Distribution, Office-Based Businesses (50%) , Pet

Grooming / Boarding Photography ,Vehicle or Vessel Dealerships

May 18, 2020: Government Offices / Agencies

May 20, 2020: Funeral and Memorial Services , Retail

May 22, 2020: Restaurants: 33% Capacity + Outdoor Seating

May 25, 2020: Cosmetology Businesses, Hair Salons/Barbershops, Massage Therapy, Nail Salons, Tanning Salons, Tattoo Parlors

June 1, 2020: Fitness Centers, Movie Theaters

June 11, 2020: Campgrounds

June 15, 2020: Some Childcare, Youth Sports (low touch and outdoors)

July 1, 2020: Bars, Groups of 50 People

The 10 rules to reopening a business under the Healthy at Work plan are:

•Continue telework where possible

•Phased return to work

•Onsite temperature/health checks

•Universal masks and other necessary PPE

•Close common areas

•Enforce social distancing

•Limit face-to-face meetings

•Sanitizer/hand wash stations

•Special accommodations

•Testing plan

Reminder: People should be prepared for state and local public health orders to be extended, amended, or changed as

needed to protect public health. This means we may move between the different Phases during this pandemic.

