Rep. Bill Wesley’s Military License Bill Passes House

The House approved legislation today that will simplify the licensing process for active service members in Kentucky. House Bill 277, sponsored by Representative Bill Wesley of Ravenna, exempts the Kentucky operator’s license requirement for a member of the Armed Forces of the United States, their spouse and dependent child who hold a valid driver’s license from another state when they are assigned to Kentucky but maintain a permanent residence elsewhere.
“I am proud that this bill will continue to make Kentucky a veteran friendly state,” said Wesley. “Measures like HB 277 have been passed in 43 other states and will ensure that those who serve our country have one less thing to worry about while assigned here in Kentucky.”
HB 277 passed on the House Floor and will head to the Senate for passage in the coming days of the legislativesession.
