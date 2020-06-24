WASHINGTON – (June 20, 2020) The Republican National Committee (RNC) today announced that Donald J. Trump for President Inc., its authorized joint fundraising committees, and the RNC raised $74 million in May, a record for the month, bringing the total haul cycle to date to over $817 million. The joint entities continue their tremendous cash on hand advantage, with $265 million cash on hand.
The Republican war chest continues to dwarf that of Joe Biden and the Democrats. The latest data available for the Biden campaign shows a cash on hand sum of just $100 million. Biden’s May fundraising numbers show that even though May was Biden’s first full month as the Democrat nominee, and with that brought advantages of higher fundraising limits and the full weight of the Democrat Party, Biden was still unable to make a dent in the massive cash on hand advantages that the Trump campaign and RNC enjoys.
In May, fundraising for the RNC and Trump campaign surged, raising over $12 million more than April, highlighting the continued enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election campaign as the Great American Comeback ignited and the American economy is being revitalized. On Sunday, the RNC and Trump campaign saw its single largest online fundraising day ever, raising $14 million online in just 24 hours, corresponding with President Trump’s birthday. The average donation was just $46 dollars.
“President Trump's consistent leadership and unprecedented actions during this challenging time has undoubtedly resonated with the American people. Support across the country continues to pour in, helping us to build an unparalleled operation that will deliver victories up and down the ballot in November.” – RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
“After yet another massive fundraising haul, it remains clear that the enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election campaign goes unmatched. While Sleepy Joe Biden lobs ineffective partisan attacks from the shadows of his basement, President Trump is leading The Great American Comeback and he is drawing support from every corner of this country.”–Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale
The RNC and Trump campaign are investing unprecedented sums into powering the largest field program and data operation in Party history which boasts over 1.3 million volunteers trained and activated, and has made over 45 million voter contacts. The RNC recently announced the hiring of additional 300 field staffers, bringing the total Trump Victory operation in target states to over 1,100.
After not missing a beat during the coronavirus and transitioning to virtual field operations, Trump Victory has resumed in-person campaign activities in states that allow, wrapping up a highly successful National Weekend of Action where volunteers and staff made over 3 million phone calls to voters and knocked on over 266,000 doors in one weekend alone. This is in stark contrast to the Biden operation which still remains largely contained in his Delaware basement.
