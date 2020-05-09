be

RESTORING AMERICAN STRENGTH AND SUCCESS: President Donald J. Trump has worked to deliver a new era of American strength and prosperity.

  • Over the past 3 years, President Trump has delivered an incredible comeback for our great Nation.
  • President Trump is following through on his promises and championing reforms that put American families and workers first.
  • President Trump is laying out an optimistic vision about how we can continue this progress and build a better future for all.
UNLEASHING THE AMERICAN ECONOMY: President Trump has revitalized the economy and unleashed a new wave of prosperity for all Americans.
  • The President’s policies have given new life to the American economy, delivering prosperity and new hope for American workers and businesses.
  • Incomes are rising, poverty and welfare rolls are falling, and millions of jobs are being added, resulting in historically low unemployment rates.
  • Americans of all backgrounds are thriving, and workers are coming off the sidelines.
  • This economic revolution is leaving no American behind – with the lowest income workers seeing the biggest gains.
  • Under President Trump, America is leading the world in oil and natural gas production – creating jobs and driving growth across the country and increasing energy independence.
FIGHTING FOR FAIR TRADE: President Trump is ending the years of disastrous trade deals and igniting a blue collar boom for American workers.
  • President Trump has rejected the calamitous trade policies of the past and is securing fair, reciprocal trade deals that put Americans first.
  • The President delivered on his promise to renegotiate NAFTA, replacing it with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
  • The President has confronted China for its trade abuses, imposing historic tariffs and achieving a Phase One Agreement that protects our intellectual property and boosts exports.
  • President Trump’s efforts have restored America’s manufacturing might and created a boom of new, high-paying blue collar jobs for American workers.
CHAMPIONING AMERICA’S WORKING FAMILIES: President Trump’s economic agenda is helping American workers and their families get ahead. 
  • President Trump is calling on Congress to support his plan to provide vocational training at every high school in America.
    • The President has led the way on workforce development to ensure all Americans have the training and education they need to thrive.
  • The President is asking Congress to expand paid parental leave to every family in the country – following legislation he signed providing paid parental leave for Federal employees.
  • To leave a better America for future generations to come, President Trump announced the United States will join the One Trillion Trees Initiative.
PROVIDING EDUCATIONAL FREEDOM: President Trump is committed to ensuring that every young American has the chance to pursue the best possible education for themselves. 
  • President Trump is calling on Congress to pass the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act and give 1 million Americans the freedom to attend a school of their choice.
  • President Trump wants to ensure that no parent is forced to send his or her child to a failing school or one that is not a good fit.
  • The President has invested nearly $1.5 billion in the development of public charter schools, helping these schools grow to serve more than 3 million students.
SMART AND SAFE IMMIGRATION: President Trump is fulfilling his promise to secure our southern border and fix our broken immigration system.
  • The Trump Administration is working on legislation to transform American immigration into a system based on merit.
  • President Trump is delivering on his promise to build the border wall, with more than 100 miles of construction already completed and more on the way.
  • The President successfully negotiated agreements with multiple countries in the region to stop the surge of migrants flooding to our border.
  • President Trump is empowering our immigration enforcement officers and protecting our communities from uncontrolled migration, dangerous criminals, and lethal drugs.
PUTTING PATIENTS FIRST: President Trump is empowering patients by working to lower drug prices and increase access to high-quality, affordable healthcare options for all.
  • President Trump is expanding affordable healthcare options after the disaster of Obamacare.
  • President Trump is combating high drug prices and is delivering results.
  • The President has increased transparency in healthcare to empower patients and is committed to ending surprise medical billing.
  • President Trump has worked to promote quality care for all American patients, including Americans struggling with addiction.
DEFENDING LIFE AND LIBERTY: President Trump has been a steadfast advocate for the American values that we all cherish.
  • President Trump has defended religious liberty here and around the world.
  • President Trump has unequivocally stood for the life of the unborn and became the first president to attend the annual March for Life rally.
  • President Trump has stood up for Americans’ First and Second Amendment rights.
RESTORING AMERICAN LEADERSHIP: President Trump has taken action to ensure America is once again respected throughout the world.
  • The President is rebuilding America’s military, securing nearly $2.2 trillion for our Nation’s defense over his first 3 years in office.
  • President Trump worked with Congress to establish the Space Force, the first new branch of the military since 1947.
  • President Trump has defeated the ISIS territorial caliphate, eliminated their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and launched a decisive strike to kill Iran’s terrorist general Qassem Soleimani.
  • The President is pursuing transformational peace around the world, including releasing his bold vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinian people.
  • The President is putting an end to the endless wars that have cost our country for too long.

 

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you