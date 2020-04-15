Podcast host Joe Rogan and comedian Brendan Schaub, who used to be an MMA fighter, went off on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden late last week, saying that President Donald Trump is going to steamroll Biden in the election.
“It shows you how crazy the system is that they wanted him,” Rogan said. “That they wanted Biden to be their guy, that they don’t, they can’t admit that he’s in cognitive decline. I mean it’s very strange.”
“Look if someone wants to ask me questions about things that I understand like MMA or like comedy like if you want to ask me questions about things that I think about and talk about all the time, I could talk to you and really clearly about those things and make a lot of sense,” Rogan continued. “[Biden] can’t do that about politics and he’s been a politician forever … he’s a guy who’s suffering.”
“There’s no way he beats Trump,” Schaub said.
“He doesn’t beat Trump,” Rogan responded.
“No, those two faceoff, Trump’s gonna light him up like a Comedy Central Roast,” Schaub said.
“Trump’s already dismissing Biden,” Rogan said. “He’s gonna destroy him. He’s gonna kill him man. I mean it’s such an easy target, it’s like Mike Tyson versus a three-year-old.
By: Daily Wire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.