I hear the sound of distance drums, an ever increasing ground swell of conservative Republicans feeling the sharp pangs of buyers’ remorse are now reconsidering their vote and support of Donald Trump. Even more Republicans are starting to fear, due to Trump’s epic failure of handling the Coronavirus, they are now in jeopardy of losing the Senate majority. Depending on which party wins the Presidency in November, the Democrats only need to pick up three to four seats to gain control of the Senate.
Republican Ann Coulter, political commentator, writer, lawyer and syndicated columnist, has been riding on the Trump train from the very beginning. She even wrote the best selling book “In Trump We Trust” and once said: “there’s nothing Trump can do that won’t be forgiven”. Well, I guess the train done run out of track because now she calls President Trump a jackass. “A complete blithering idiot, a shallow and broken man, the most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office”. Wow, is that any way for a conservative Republican lady to talk?
Jeff Tillman, executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, says that although he did vote for Trump in 2016, he can no longer support a man so incompetent, ignorant, cruel and unstable just because he happens to call himself a Republican. It goes against his DNA, but for the first time in his life he will be voting for a Democrat. Sarah Longwell, another frustrated GOP Michigan voter, says there are millions of voters who used to be reliable Republicans that are now disgusted by the Trump Administration and how they have debased the office. Vincent Harris a 54 year old Navy veteran, was once an avid warrior for Trump. But watching as the Coronavirus quickly spread across the country his support began to waiver, as Trump downplayed the threat and contradicted epidemiologist, public health officials, and openly disagreed with Dr. Fauci. the nation’s top disease expert. Harris says that he will take a President who embraces science over a President who rejects science any day. Even if that means voting for Joe Biden.
The chinks are beginning to appear in Trump’s teflon armor as more Republicans question his lack of a moral compass, his abusive, hate filled rhetoric, the raging moronic midnight tweets and divisive leadership. Republicans For The Rule Of Law, The Never Trump Coalition, Anti- Trump Conservatives and The Lincoln Project are all running negative campaign ads against Donald Trump. A new report from Oxford Economics predicts that Trump will lose the 2020 Presidential election in a landslide. Not only will he lose the popular vote by 30 points, he will also lose the Electoral College vote 328-210. Seven states that Trump carried in 2016, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Missouri, North Carolina, Iowa and Michigan will be flipped by the Democrats.
But regardless of the predictions, the odds are shifting daily, if not hourly, and the election is still six months away. They say a fool and his money soon go separate ways and I for one would never bet against Donald Trump’s chances for reelection. Remember, never underestimate the Democratic Party’s ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory! Please stay safe my friends.
