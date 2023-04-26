For over 95 years Reva McMillion Crabtree was a blessing to all that knew her. Reva was born September 1, 1927 and passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023 knowing that she had lived a full and purposeful life. Her life stories span from the Model T Ford to space travel, from chalk board to iPad, and from no phone to smart phones.Reva was a lifelong resident of Lee County Kentucky starting as a young girl on Contrary Creek, establishing a home in the Mt Olive community, and in her last decades operating a business and residing in Beattyville. She lived by a simple and strong belief that doing the right thing was the best way to get things done.Like parents who had taught in one-room schools, she was an avid supporter of education. After earning a degree in Home Economics from Berea College, Reva served in many educator roles – a high school teacher, Board of Education Member, Lee County coordinator for Kentucky Literacy Commission, volunteer for adult literacy programs, and long-time supporter of the Lee County Public Library. Reva had a love of art and nature filled with plants and animals maintaining her own gardens into her late 80’s. She painted, she hand-stitched quilts and won several blue ribbons for both her gardening and quilt entries. And freely admitted that some of those blue ribbons were won because she had the only entry. Reva married the boy next door, Otis, in 1952 and they had five children; Louanne, Donna (Wade), Sam (Kim), Gayla, and James “George” and raised each to be independent and to pursue their own interests. Reva had a sense of adventure and traveled throughout the United States and abroad. Her children traveled the world with long military careers, PhD academic researcher, CEO of international business, and other careers. Reva’s humbling beginnings on Contary Creek touched the lives of countless people around the world. Reva had so many roles in her life – a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a great-great grandmother, a business owner, an educator, and a volunteer. She was a friend to many, and an example to all.
A Memorial Service will be held at Happy Top Community Center on Sunday, April 30 from 3:00 to 5:00. The family will have a private ceremony at the Combs Cemetery in Pebworth, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers please make donations to “Friends of the Library” at the Lee County Public Library, PO Box V, Beattyville, KY 41311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.