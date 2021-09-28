Rhonda Jean Isaacs Estes, wife of Randall Estes and the daughter of Kenneth Bryan Isaacs and the late Rena Sue Johnson Isaacs was born in Lexington, Kentucky on May 31, 1965 and departed this life in Hamilton, Ohio on September 20, 2021 at the age of 56 years, 3 months and 20 days. She was a member of the Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church, Passionately Pink, and the Sister Chicks. She was a guidance counselor for the Lee County Elementary, touching so many children’s hearts throughout her career. She was known for her bright smile and contagious laugh and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, Randy and father, Kenneth, Rhonda is survived by two sons, Bryan Estes of Lexington, Kentucky and Bobby Ryan Estes and girlfriend, Hayden Stone of Winchester, Kentucky; one sister, Rena Michelle Isaacs Estes and husband Steve of Beattyville, Kentucky; one brother, Kenny Bryan Isaacs, Jr. of Lexington, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services held Sept. 24th-25th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Wayne Howard officiating. Burial: Congleton Cemetery of Highway 587 of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
