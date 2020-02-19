Richard Garringer, age 73, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Richard was born January 2, 1947 in Winchester, IN, a son to the late Thurman and Emma Lorrene Garringer. He was a mechanic, as well as a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a loving husband, and will be misses by so many. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years; Ruth Garringer of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Wendi (Pepper) Garringer of Madison, WI, 1 son; David (Misty) Boone of Powell, TN, 1 brothet; Robert (Tana) Garringer of Portland, IN, 2 sisters; Mary (James) Thornburg of Winchester, IN, and Marjorie Mitchell (Douglas P.) Connor of Mt. Olive, NC, 2 grandchildren; Alex (Sue) Gordon, and Abby (Frank) Gordon, 3 great-grandchidlren; Easton Gordon, Aiden Gordon, and Mia Gay, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with his parents; Thurman and Emma Lorrene Garringer, he was preceded in death by 1 son; Douglas Gordon. A memorial service will be held in his memory Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Garringer Residence (4602 HWY 52 West Beattyville, KY 41311). To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
