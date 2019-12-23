Richard P. Stewart, age 43, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Richard was born in Lexington, KY on July 27, 1976, a son to the late Willie Stewart and Hailey (Riley) Smith.
He is survived by his mother; Hailey Stewart Smith of Booneville, his wife Carra Stewart, a brother; William Ellis Stewart of Beattyville, KY, 2 sisters ; Jackie May of Beattyville, KY, and Wilma (Greg) Adams of Middletown, OH, special family members; Bobby Ray and Thurman Riley of Indiana, Helen Riley of Walton, Ky, and Delcie Hall of Booneville, KY. He is also survived by nephews; Ethan Stewart and Kevin Oliver, nieces; April Gevedon, Disa Brandenburg, Nekesia Stewart and Whitney Bennett, several great nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.
Along with his father; Willie Stewart, he was preceded in death by his Stepfather; Wilson Smith.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home in Booneville, KY with Brother Ira Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
