Richmond, Ky - Lawrence Barrett died unexpectedly March 25 th at in his apartment. He was born April 26 th , 1954, in London Ky. The son of Darvel and Ruby Barrett. Lawrence graduated from Lee County High School class of 1972.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 2 brothers, Russell Paul Barrett and Billy Ray Barrett. He is survived by brother Tommy Joe Barrett and his wife Barbara Barrett of Ellijay Georgia. Also 3 nieces and nephews and many Aunts Uncles and cousins. Lawrence grew up on Farmers Ridge and New Zion, working on the farm, sawmill, log woods and in the oil fields. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and spending time with his fellow riders.
