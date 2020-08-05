Rickey Million, age 62, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, KY. Rickey was born July 19, 1958 in Hazard, KY, a son of the late Earl and Alma Jean (Barrett) Million. He formerly worked as a driller in road construction for the Elmo Greer & Sons Construction Company. Along with his wife of 42 years; Brenda (McIntosh) Million, he is survived by 1 son; Keith Million of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Heather (Jeremy) Price of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother of Beattyville, KY, 2 sisters Linda Wilson and Dianna (Eirshel) Combs of Beattyville, KY, 5 grandchildren; Trinity, Natalie, Paylin, Grayson and Everlee Price and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step father, Cisco Sergent and one sister. Visitation Monday, August 3, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Scott Brandenburg officiating. Burial Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in the Pebworth Community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
