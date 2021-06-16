Ricky Green, age 63, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Ricky was born March 15, 1958 in Middletown, OH, a son to the late Wallace R. Green & Lettie M. (Tirey) Green. He is survived by 2 sons; Ricky Green, and Nicholas Green both of Beattyville, KY, 2 brothers; Jimmy (Ginger) Green, and Timmy (Debra) Green both of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Sherry (David) Carte of Prestonsburg, KY, 2 grandchildren; Dahliliah and Logan Green, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 son; Dewayne Bowling.
A graveside service was held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. He was laid to rest with his parents in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
