Ricky Lee McIntosh, husband of Myrtle Jean McDaniel McIntosh of Booneville, Kentucky and the son of Wilbert and Mary M. Stepp McIntosh of Beattyville, Kentucky was born in Campton, Kentucky on January 12, 1968 and departed this life at his home in Booneville on July 5, 2020 at the age of 52 years, 5 months, and 24 days. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Booneville and worked as a Carpenter for the Kentucky State Parks. In addition to his wife and parents, Ricky is survived by five children, Courtney Paige Thomas and Ricky Allen McIntosh both of Beattyville, Brittany Lee McIntosh of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Elizabeth Kay and Hunter Lee McIntosh both of Beattyville; two grandchildren, Caroline Rose Thomas and Sophia Willow Dawn McIntosh; two brothers, Terry McIntosh and Kevin McIntosh of Beattyville; one sister, Tonya Means of Clay City, Kentucky; two nephews, Joshua Lee Hogan and Kolby Brice McIntosh; five nieces, Savanna, Kylee, Gracie, Chloe, and Kara McIntosh; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private family service held. Burial at Day Mcintosh Cemetery Highway 11 North of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
