Ricky Lynn Reed, the husband of Jo Ann Fox Reed of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Lee Troy and Joyce Carol Hatton Reed, was born in Winchester, Kentucky on January 19, 1967, and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky on August 10, 2023, at the age of 56 years, 6 months and 22 days. He was a pressman for the Winchester Sun Newspaper for over 30 years and was a member of the Abba’s House Church. In addition to his wife Jo Ann, Mr. Reed is survived by one daughter, Emily Fern Reed Cox and husband Jason Elliott of Richmond, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Ella Grace Cox of Richmond; a brother, Randy Reed of Winchester; two sisters, Sheila Jackson and husband Keith, and Teresa Riddle and husband Tommy all of Winchester; a special friend, Mike Charles of Beattyville; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Reed was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lisa Campbell; and a niece, Ashley Sturgill. Services August 15th- 16th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville and Hill Street Pentecostal Church of God of Winchester. Burial; Winchester Cemetery of Winchester, KY.
