Rival Bobcats and Owls Play First Game of the Season Last Week

The Owls went to their district rival Lee County's home turf on Tuesday, December 14th.
The Owls came out of the gate looking good, jumping on the Bobcats early for a 12-5 lead after the first quarter. But Lee regrouped in the second quarter and behind the hot 3 point shooting of sophomore Bryce Angel and the steady play of junior guard Zach Watterson, the Bobcats outscored the Owls 22-10 in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter Lee scored 19 to Owsley’s 16 points to increase their lead by 8 points. The fourth quarter saw Owsley senior guard Xander Terry scoring baskets, many on straight drives and short jumpers, but they were offset by Angel’s continued accuracy from behind the arc and Watterson doing what Zach is good at, scoring and directing his team. Lee won the last quarter 24-18 and the game ended with a 70-56 Bobcat victory.
Owsley County was led in scoring and rebounds by Terry, who had 30 and 8. Seth Schott scored 10 points, Wes Cope 6, McKindrick Little 4, Mason Smith 3 and Andrew Terry 3.
For Lee County Watterson was team high scorer with 30 points and Bryce Angel scored 21, all totaled on seven 3 pointers.
Both teams shot well for the game, with the Owls coming in at 46% and Lee at 45%. However, from 3 point land the Owls were 1/17 while the Bobcats were 9/27. Lee won the rebound total 31-25.
By: Deron Mays
