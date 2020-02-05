The River City Players and the Estill Action Group are teaming up to bring the Line up for Love Barn Dance in Estill County! On February 8th, beginning at 5 pm, everyone is invited to join us at the Estill County Fair Barn for line dancing, clogging demonstrations, eats and treats! Bring the family, or your sweetheart for an early Valentine’s Day dance! Even if you don’t know how to grape vine or scuff and stomp, we’d love to have you out! Admission is $3 per person or $5 per couple. Concessions will be available for purchase and donations will be accepted. Proceeds will support Save the Mack and Twin City Trail Town.
River City Players and Estill Action Group are proud to be divisions of the Estill Development Alliance.
