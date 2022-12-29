On December 18th Rolling Stone Magazine released its Year In Review with a list of the top 25 Country and Americana albums that 2022 gave us.
Amongst the list at number 8 was Beattyville’s own Ian Noe with his album “River Fools and Mountain Saints”.
Rolling Stone had the following to say about the album:
“The second album from Ian Noe broadens his sonic palette with a louder set of full band roots-rock like surging “Burning Down the Prairie”. And yet, Noe has gotten even better at the John Prine-level storytelling he introduced on his 2019 debut Between the Country, as evidenced by character sketches like “Tom Barrett” and “Ballad of a Retired Man.”
The latter, a chorus-less five-minute epic inspired by Noe’s grandfather that traces the last years of a man’s hard-fought life, shows why the Kentucky singer-songwriter just might be the most talented young roots storyteller working today.”
River Fools and Mountain Saints was released in March 2022 and features 12 tracks including the popular “Burning Down the Prairie” and “Pine Grove”. The album is available on all major music platforms.
